GM looking at longer-term supply contracts and partnerships related to chips -CFO

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

DETROIT, June 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is looking at signing longer-term supply contracts or partnering with chip suppliers in the future to mitigate the impact it has seen from the global semiconductor shortage, the automaker's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"Whether we work with foundries to give longer-term commitments or we look to partnering with folks, we're looking at all aspects of the supply chain to really ensure that something of this magnitude as it relates to chips doesn't happen again," Paul Jacobson said at a Deutsche Bank conference.

Reporting by Ben Klayman Editing by Chris Reese

