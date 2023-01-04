GM outsells Toyota in U.S. with 2.5% rise in 2022 auto sales















Jan 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) on Wednesday posted a 2.5% rise in U.S. new vehicle sales in 2022, outselling Japan's Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), aided by an easing of inventory shortages and strong demand for its cars and trucks.

The U.S. automaker said its 2022 sales rose to 2,274,088 vehicles in the country, beating Toyota's annual sales of 2,108,458 units.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











