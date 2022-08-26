GM to pause production one week at Mexico's Silao pickups plant

A sign is seen at the entrance of the GM truck assembly plant as the company gradually restart operations at their Mexican facilities, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Silao, Mexico May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Maldonado

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - General Motors' (GM.N) main Mexico plant that makes GMC and Chevrolet pick-up trucks will halt production next week over supply chain issues, the company said Friday.

The U.S. carmaker will suspend work beginning Aug. 29 and aim to restart Sept. 5, it added.

"General Motors is working actively with its base of suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet customer demand," GM said in a statement.

It added that North America production has been "relatively stable" since the third quarter of last year, but supply chain interruptions have continued.

The Silao plant makes Chevrolet's Cheyenne and Silverado pick-ups as well as the GMC Sierra.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Sarah Morland; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.