The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Dec 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is planning to invest more than $3 billion to make electric vehicles in Michigan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

