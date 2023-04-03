GM quarterly auto sales rise 17.6%

Logo of GM atop the company headquarters
The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

April 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) on Monday reported a 17.6% rise in its first-quarter U.S. auto sales as pent-up demand for personal transport continued to outpace supply.

"We gained significant market share in the first quarter, pricing was strong, inventories are in very good shape," said Steve Carlisle, GM Executive Vice President and President, North America.

GM said first-quarter sales rose to 603,208 vehicles from 512,846 vehicles a year earlier.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next