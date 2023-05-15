GM recalls 42,000 vehicles in Canada for air bag defect

Companies General Motors Co Follow















May 15 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said on Monday it will recall 42,000 sport utility vehicles in Canada from the 2014 through 2017 model years because the driver's air-bag inflator may explode during deployment.

On Friday, GM said it would recall in the United States 994,763 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia vehicles from 2014-2017 model years with modules produced by ARC Automotive Inc. Dealers in Canada and the United States will replace the driver's air-bag module. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it was demanding the recall of 67 million ARC inflators, a request the company is resisting.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul











