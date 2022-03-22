GM recalls 740,000 U.S. SUVs over headlight glare issue

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Tuesday it will recall 740,000 U.S. sport utility vehicles to address a headlight glare problems after U.S. regulators rejected its request to avoid calling them back.

Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied GM's 2019 petition to declare the issue inconsequential for GMC Terrain vehicles from the 2010 through 2017 model years. GM said the issue has been corrected in replacement parts and does not affect current generation vehicles. The automaker says it is still developing a fix.

Reporting by David Shepardson

