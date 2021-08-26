Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
GM to require U.S. salaried employees to report vaccination status

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Aug 26 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will require its U.S. salaried employees to report if they have received COVID-19 shots, the automaker said on Thursday, as companies navigate through how and when to reopen offices amid rising cases of the Delta variant.

GM is the first of the Detroit's "Big Three" automakers to take such a decision, as several U.S. companies mandate vaccines for employees returning to offices. Some of them have also taken measures such as wearing masks to make workplaces safer. read more

The automaker has about 48,000 salaried workers in the United States, out of which about 46,000 were represented by unions, as per its annual regulatory filing.

"GM earlier this month implemented an expanded vaccination status reporting process that was mandatory for all U.S. salaried employees. We gathered this information via a confidential online tool," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

