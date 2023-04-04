GM says 2023 cost cutting target to be at higher end of forecast

Companies General Motors Co Follow















April 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co's (GM.N) finance chief said on Tuesday that its cost cutting target will be at the higher end of its 2023 goal.

"I think we probably are going to come in at the higher end of the 30% to 50% of the $2 billion program realized this year," the automaker's Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said during a conference organized by BofA.

