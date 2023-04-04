GM says 2023 cost cutting target to be at higher end of forecast

Logo of GM atop the company headquarters
The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

April 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co's (GM.N) finance chief said on Tuesday that its cost cutting target will be at the higher end of its 2023 goal.

"I think we probably are going to come in at the higher end of the 30% to 50% of the $2 billion program realized this year," the automaker's Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said during a conference organized by BofA.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next