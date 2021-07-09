Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

GM says China sales rise by 5.2% in second quarter

1 minute read

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo/File Photo

July 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Friday second-quarter deliveries with its joint ventures in China rose by 5.2% to more than 750,000 vehicles, helped by higher demand for its large and luxurious sport-utility vehicles and multi-purpose cars.

The U.S. automaker said sales of its Cadillac XT6 three-row large luxury SUV grew 42% to about 10,000 vehicles, while demand for its GL8 premium multi-purpose family vehicle increased by 40% to over 45,000 units. (https://bit.ly/3AJMQhb)

GM, which is working on its new "Ultium" battery technology, earlier this year unveiled an Ultium-based model for China, the Cadillac LYRIQ all-electric SUV. This electric SUV will go on sale in the country early next year, the company said.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 5:34 PM UTCMusk trial asks the $2 bln question: Who controls Tesla?

Does Elon Musk control Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) or does Tesla control Elon Musk?

Autos & TransportationAnalysis: Europe's carbon push stokes backlash fears
Autos & TransportationEV maker Nio to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally in 2025
Autos & TransportationTaiwan's Foxconn discussing electric vehicle plant in Wisconsin
Autos & TransportationChip shortage pushes China auto sales down 12.4% in June