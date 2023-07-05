GM says it could face compliance challenges under new emissions rules

Companies General Motors Co Follow

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Wednesday it could face compliance challenges under the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed vehicle emissions rules and other state and federal regulations, as it cited requirements on electric vehicles.

The largest U.S. automaker said in comments submitted to the EPA that there are six state and federal regulations that "could require each automaker to exceed 50% EVs in at least a dozen vehicle averaging sets in the approximate 2030 timeframe." GM said it is "concerned that either a potential lack of clarity or a lack of coordination across the agencies may hinder an automaker’s ability to remain in compliance, year-after-year, across each of these regulatory programs even while meeting EPA’s overall EV targets."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler















