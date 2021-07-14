Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
GM says some Chevy Bolt EV owners should park outside after two fires

A 2019 Chevrolet Bolt plug-in electric vehicle is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON July 14 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Wednesday it wants some U.S. owners of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles to park their vehicles outdoors immediately after charging and not leave them charging overnight after reports of two fires.

GM said the mandate should apply to owners of model-year 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs that were part of a November 2020 recall, as the largest U.S. automaker investigates the incidents. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

