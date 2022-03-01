GM to sell stake in EV startup Lordstown Motors - CNBC

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021.REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

March 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) sold its stake in electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O) in its fourth quarter, according to a CNBC news report.

GM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru

