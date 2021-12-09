GM will launch Chevy Silverado E, GMC Sierra E in 2023 - exec

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Dec 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will begin building the new Chevrolet Silverado E electric pickup in early 2023, Executive Vice President Doug Parks said at an investor conference on Thursday.

The electric Silverado will be followed by the GMC Sierra E and 'multiple' electric vehicles in 2023, Parks said.

GM plans to unveil the Silverado E in early January at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.