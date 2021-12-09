Autos & Transportation
GM will launch Chevy Silverado E, GMC Sierra E in 2023 - exec
Dec 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will begin building the new Chevrolet Silverado E electric pickup in early 2023, Executive Vice President Doug Parks said at an investor conference on Thursday.
The electric Silverado will be followed by the GMC Sierra E and 'multiple' electric vehicles in 2023, Parks said.
GM plans to unveil the Silverado E in early January at the Consumer Electronics Show.
Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Mark Porter
