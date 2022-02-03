GM workers in Mexico elect independent union in historic labor vote

A view of the main entrance of the General Motors' pickup truck plant as workers vote to elect a new union under a labor reform that underpins a new trade deal with Canada and the United States, in Silao, Mexico February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Sergio Maldonado

MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - An independent labor union supported by international activists has won a sweeping victory to represent workers at a General Motors' (GM.N)pickup-truckplant in the central Mexican city of Silao, Mexico's federal labor center said on Thursday.

The union, SINTTIA, beat three rivals by a wide margin, including Mexico's biggest labor organization that had held the contract for 25 years.

The vote by several thousand workers was required under a Mexican labor reform that underpins a trade agreement with the United States and Canada, and was closely watched by the U.S. government.

The federal labor center said SINTTIA won with 4,192 votes out of 5,389 valid ballots, in an election with almost 90% turnout.

Many workers hoped to push out the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM) after voting last year to dissolve their contract with the group in a vote monitored by U.S. officials under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal.

CTM had held the Silao contract since the plant opened in 1995 and is aligned with the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) that ruled Mexico for decades.

It won 247 votes in the this week's union election.

A separate group that critics say has ties to CTM, known as La Coalicion, or The Coalition, took second place with 932 votes.

SINTTIA, an upstart union supported by U.S. and Canadian labor groups, campaigned for months to rally supporters at the plant of 6,300 employees, and has pledged to push for higher pay in a country where wages have stagnated for years.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Jan Harvey and Kim Coghill

