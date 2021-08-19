Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
GM workers in Mexico vote to scrap union contract - labor ministry

The General Motors plant is seen as its workers are to vote on whether to reject or keep the collective bargaining agreement, marking the first major test of labor rules under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), in Silao, Mexico August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Maldonado

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at a General Motors pickup plant in the Mexican city of Silao have voted to reject their collective contract, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday.

Of 5,876 people who cast ballots in the Tuesday-Wednesday vote carried out under the rules of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), 3,214 employees voted to reject the bargaining agreement while 2,623 people voted to keep it.

The winning "no" vote opens the door for workers to bring in new representation. read more

