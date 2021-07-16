Autos & Transportation
GM's China venture to recall 1.44 mln cars over engine issue
BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - SAIC-GM-Wuling, General Motors Co's (GM.N) China joint venture with SAIC Motor (600104.SS) and a smaller company, will recall 1.44 million cars under Wuling and Baojun brands in China due to an engine component issue, China's market regulator said.
The Liuzhou-based joint venture also sells Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, the top-selling electric vehicle in the world's biggest car market.
A representative for the venture did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
