GM's China venture to recall 1.44 mln cars over engine issue

A Wuling logo is seen on an electric vehicle (EV) at a SAIC-GM-Wuling dealership in Beijing, China, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - SAIC-GM-Wuling, General Motors Co's (GM.N) China joint venture with SAIC Motor (600104.SS) and a smaller company, will recall 1.44 million cars under Wuling and Baojun brands in China due to an engine component issue, China's market regulator said.

The Liuzhou-based joint venture also sells Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, the top-selling electric vehicle in the world's biggest car market.

A representative for the venture did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christopher Cushing

