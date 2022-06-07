Goodyear to recall 173,000 tires after pressure from U.S. regulators

A U.S. flag flies at a Goodyear Tire facility in Somerville, Massachusetts, U.S., July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - Goodyear said on Tuesday it would recall 173,000 G159 tires after U.S. auto safety regulators asked it to replace them.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a preliminary investigation in 2017 to review allegations raised in a lawsuit that some tires had defects causing motorhome crashes resulting in deaths and injuries.

NHTSA in February asked Goodyear to recall the tires and Goodyear in March had originally declined the request, the manufacturer said in a filing.

Goodyear said in its filing it had now agreed to the recall "to address concerns that some of these tires may still be in the marketplace or in use."

