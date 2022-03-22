Great Wall Motor signs deal with Thai government to reduce EV prices

BANGKOK, March 22 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor (601633.SS) has signed an agreement with Thailand's government to reduce retail prices of its electric vehicles in the country, an executive said on Tuesday.

"The policy we have now is a reduction of 150,000 baht ($4,473.61) and of course there is some VAT (value-added tax)... so the total amount we are saving for customer is (up to) 165,000 baht," Michael Chong, General Manager of Great Wall Motor Thailand told Reuters.

($1 = 33.5300 baht)

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.