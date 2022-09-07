Greece considers listing 30% stake in Athens airport
ATHENS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Greece is considering listing a 30% stake in Athens International Airport, a government official said on Wednesday, after a review of the ownership of the country's biggest airport.
Greece owns 55% of the airport and the country's privatisation agency (HRADF) had shortlisted nine investors as part of a tender for the sale of a 30% stake, but the government is now looking at a listing on the Athens stock exchange, Alex Patelis, the Greek prime minister's chief economic advisor, told Real FM radio station.
Athens has been reviewing the sale since the COVID-19 outbreak brought world travel to a standstill early in 2020. read more
Greece's stake in the airport is held through HRADF and another state-owned entity. A private Germany-based airport manager, AviAlliance owns 40% of the company's shares.
