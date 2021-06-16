Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Green groups seek injunction for Tesla factory permits in Germany

The logo of Tesla cars logo is seen during the presentation of the new charge system in the EUREF campus in Berlin, Germany September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

June 16 (Reuters) - Two environmental groups have submitted an injunction to a German court against provisional building permits for the Tesla factory in Gruenheide Berlin, their lawyer said on Wednesday.

The associations Gruene Liga and Nabu have asked the court to clarify the situation as quickly as possible, the lawyer said.

The Brandenburg State Office for the Environment had previously rejected an application to terminate the implementation of the permits.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk and Cristina Amann in Munich Editing by Madeline Chambers

