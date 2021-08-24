Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Group14 partners with InoBat to make batteries for electric vehicles

1 minute read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Group14 Technologies will supply battery materials to Europe's InoBat under a partnership to manufacture high-energy density cells for electric vehicles, the companies said on Tuesday.

Demand for high-capacity, lithium-silicon batteries has increased as manufacturers shift to electric vehicles to tap a rapid transition to cleaner sources of energy.

InoBat, established in 2019, supplies batteries to automotive, commercial and aviation customers.

"With this partnership with InoBat, we are taking a leap to enable automotive OEMs to meet and exceed cost-parity all while ... mitigating carbon emissions on a global scale," said Group14 Chief Executive Officer Rick Luebbe.

Last month, Washington-based Group14 announced a joint venture with gas manufacturer SK Materials Co Ltd (036490.KQ) to build a factory for lithium-silicon battery materials in South Korea.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

