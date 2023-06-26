Half of Alpine's sales will be generated outside Europe by 2030-CEO

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - Half of Alpine's target sales of 8 billion euros ($8.73 billion) by 2030 will be generated outside Europe, Renault CEO Luca De Meo said on Monday

Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, Renault's premium sports brand, added the company would first expand in Europe, Japan and South Korea, than in the United States, China remaining for now "an opportunity under review".

(The story has been refiled to drop an extraneous word in the headline)

($1 = 0.9160 euros)

