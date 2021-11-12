Hapag-Lloyd CEO says higher efficiency could help port waiting times

A Hapag-Lloyd container is pictured at a loading terminal in the port of Hamburg Germany July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) could clear pandemic-related logjams in container ports faster if operators improved the turnaround of boxes, the German logistics company's chief executive said on Friday.

"There is a lot that still can be done in terms of efficiency, not only on the terminal side, but also the ability to deliver boxes to customers," CEO Rolf Habben Jansen told analysts in an earnings call. read more

"That would allow us to get rid of some of the congestion," he said of the disruptions resulting from unexpected demand spurts, labour shortages and traffic snarl-ups amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska

