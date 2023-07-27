Harley-Davidson quarterly profit skids on production halt
- Companies
July 27 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc's (HOG.N) profit tumbled 17.5% in the second quarter as a suspension of production hit motorcycle shipments, the company said on Thursday.
The company's shares fell 11% before the bell.
Production was temporarily halted in June at the company's York, Pennsylvania, assembly plant for the second time in just over 12 months due to a parts shortage.
Sales from motorcycles and related products fell about 4.4% to $1.19 billion in the three months ended June 30.
The company's net profit fell to $178 million, or $1.22 per share, in the quarter, from $215.9 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.