Heavy-duty truck group drops lawsuit against California air regulators

A truck engine is tested for pollution exiting its exhaust pipe as California Air Resources field representatives (unseen) work a checkpoint set up to inspect heavy-duty trucks traveling near the Mexican-U.S. border in Otay Mesa, California September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A group representing heavy-duty truck and engine companies withdrew a lawsuit it filed against the California Air Resources Board (CARB), court records show.

The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association said on Thursday that its lawsuit was intended to ensure California regulators provide manufacturers at least four years of lead time before implementing new heavy-duty engine emission standards.

The group said it wants the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which must grant a waiver for California to proceed, to confirm federal lead-time requirement applies to CARB.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

