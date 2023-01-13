Hella's half-year sales rise by a fourth on strong demand















Jan 13 (Reuters) - German automotive lighting group Hella (HLE.DE) reported a 25.7% rise in half-year sales on Friday, citing continued high demand for its lighting and electronic products.

Sales for the first six months of its shortened fiscal year came in at 3.8 billion euros ($4.12 billion), compared with 3.0 billion euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

Reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi











