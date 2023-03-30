Hero MotoCorp names Niranjan Gupta as CEO

Companies Hero MotoCorp Ltd Follow















BENGALURU, March 30 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.NS), India's biggest two-wheeler maker by volume, on Thursday named company insider Niranjan Gupta as its chief executive officer.

Gupta, currently chief financial officer at Hero MotoCorp, played a role in forming the bike maker's partnerships with Harley Davidson and electric-motorcycle maker Zero Motorcycles, the company said.

Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp's current chief executive, will remain with the company as an executive chairman and full-time director on the board.

The development comes months after the company named Gupta as its head of strategy and M&A in December last year.

Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.