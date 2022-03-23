Hertz adds Tesla's Model Y to its EV fleet

Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS

March 23 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.O) has added Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) electric mid-size SUV Model Y to its electric vehicle fleet, according to the car rental firm's website.

The development comes months after Hertz announced its order to purchase 100,000 electric cars from Tesla, primarily the EV maker's Model 3 vehicles. read more

News of the massive deal had triggered a meteoric rally in Tesla's stock, helping it surpass $1 trillion in market value. However, Tesla boss Elon Musk later said the company had not signed a contract with Hertz. read more

Model Y was added to Hertz's fleet this week, news website Electrek reported on Wednesday. (https://bit.ly/3ty9tU8)

Last month, Florida-based Hertz named former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) finance chief Stephen Scherr as its top boss, replacing interim CEO Mark Fields. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.