Hino Motors shares slide further, drop more than 4% and top loser on Nikkei
TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's Hino Motors on Tuesday, after its engine-related misconduct widened to small trucks.
Hino President Satoshi Ogiso said on Monday that during a transport ministry investigation additional misconduct regarding emissions was found that affects more than 76,000 vehicles. read more
Toyota shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday morning.
Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Tom Hogue
