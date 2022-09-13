Honda to accelerate electric motorcycle sales to meet carbon target

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Honda Motor Co. logo is seen at the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Tuesday it would launch more than 10 electric motorcycle models globally by 2025 as it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by the 2040s.

The Japanese automaker, which dominates the global motorcycle business, said it is targeting sales of 1 million electric motorcycles within five years and 3.5 million annually by 2030 to make up about 15% of total sales.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.