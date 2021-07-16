Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Honda CEO says willing to form alliance to make electrification profitable

Honda Motor new CEO Toshihiro Mibe attends his inaugural news conference in Tokyo, Japan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co's (7267.T) chief executive said on Friday the Japanese automaker was willing to form new alliances to make electrification profitable.

"If through an alliance Honda can accomplish early what it should aim to be, then we'd be willing to form an alliance," Toshihiro Mibe said at a press roundtable, when asked how he envisions global alliances on electrification.

Honda has said the company aims to increase its ratio of electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) to 100% of all sales by 2040.

Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

