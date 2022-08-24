Honda considering decoupling supply chain from China, Sankei says

The Honda Motor logo is pictured at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) is considering building a separate supply chain that would lower its dependence on China, the Sankei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The move comes as Japanese manufacturers, who have built extensive production hubs in China in recent years, have seen output snarled by COVID-19-related lockdowns in Shanghai.

There are also deepening worries about the impact of growing tensions between the United States and China.

Honda would continue to keep its supply chain in China for the domestic market in the world's second-largest economy, the Sankei said. It did not say where it got the information.

