Honda forms partnership for stable supply of battery metals

A Honda SUV e:Prototype electric vehicle (EV) is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) has formed a partnership with trading company Hanwa Co (8078.T) to secure a stable supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles, it said on Tuesday.

Honda will be able to obtain essential metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium through the partnership in the medium to long term, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama

