Honda, GS Yuasa agree to collaborate in lithium-ion batteries















TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) and battery maker GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T) on Monday said they will collaborate in the high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery business, and plan to establish a joint venture by the end of this year.

The partners said they will join in the research and development of lithium-ion batteries and production methods, and will also establish a supply chain for key raw materials and a battery production system.

