Honda, Nissan saw China sales tumble in June

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - Japanese automakers Honda Motor (7267.T) and Nissan Motor (7201.T) saw their sales in China tumble in June as overall sales in the world's biggest car market decline.

Honda sold 118,168 cars in China in June, down 17% from a year earlier. Nissan said in a statement that it sold 114,605 vehicles in China last month, down 16.3%.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday that it expects vehicle sales in China to hit 1.93 million units in June, down 16.3% from a year earlier. read more

Separately, General Motors Co (GM.N), which only reports quarterly China sales, said it sold over 750,000 between April and June, up 5.2% from the same period last year.

