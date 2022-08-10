Honda raises annual profit forecast after beating quarterly view
TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) posted on Wednesday a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter operating profit and hiked its full-year outlook, as a weaker yen helped ease some of the pain from curtailed production and increased material costs.
Operating profit for the three months ended June 30 fell 9% to 222.2 billion yen ($1.65 billion), beating an average estimate of 200.2 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv.
In the same period a year earlier, Honda reported a 243.2 billion yen profit.
It raised its operating profit forecast to 830 billion yen from 810 billion yen for the year ending March 31.
Like other automakers, Honda's production was hit by the global semiconductor shortage and China's COVID-19 lockdowns that disrupted supplies of parts.
Honda was forced to slash production at domestic factories by as much as 50% at one point during the April-June quarter. read more
It had said production at those plants would return to normal in early June but then adjusted plans for August, hampered by logistical and supply chain snags. read more
($1 = 134.9800 yen)
