June 23 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) is recalling about 1.2 million vehicles in the United States due to an issue with the rearview camera image which may not appear on the display, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber















