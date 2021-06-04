Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Honda says to end output at powertrain unit factory in Tochigi in 2025

Honda's logo on its Modulo model is pictured at its showroom at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Friday it will end production at its powertrain unit factory in Japan's Tochigi prefecture north of Tokyo in 2025, to adapt to environmental changes surrounding the global auto industry.

Local procurement of powertrain unit parts has grown with the expansion of overseas production, leading to a decline in supply from Japan, the carmaker said in a statement.

