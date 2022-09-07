1 minute read
Honda to set up China venture with Dongfeng, Guangzhou Auto to procure EV batteries
TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Wednesday its Chinese unit will establish a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group (0489.HK) and Guangzhou Automobile Group (601238.SS) Co to procure batteries for fully electric vehicles.
Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.