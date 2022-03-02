1 minute read
Honda suspends automobile, motorcycle exports to Russia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Honda (7267.T) said on Wednesday it has suspended its automobile and motorcycle exports to Russia, as countries impose stricter sanctions on Russia in protest against its invasion of Ukraine.
A Honda spokesperson told Reuters that exports to Russia were already suspended as of Wednesday, without elaborating on when the suspension took effect.
Honda cited supply chain and finance issues as the reason for the suspension.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sakura Murakami, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.