Honda suspends automobile, motorcycle exports to Russia

The Honda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Honda (7267.T) said on Wednesday it has suspended its automobile and motorcycle exports to Russia, as countries impose stricter sanctions on Russia in protest against its invasion of Ukraine.

A Honda spokesperson told Reuters that exports to Russia were already suspended as of Wednesday, without elaborating on when the suspension took effect.

Honda cited supply chain and finance issues as the reason for the suspension.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.