Hundreds of Liverpool dockworkers launch two-week strike over pay dispute

A general view of stacked shipping containers at Peel Ports Liverpool docks in Liverpool, Britain, October 20, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hundreds of dockworkers at the port of Liverpool have launched a two-week strike due to a dispute over pay, the Unite trade union said on Tuesday.

More than 560 port operatives and maintenance engineers employed by Mersey Docks and Harbour Company (MDHC) are striking over a pay offer equating to about 8.3 percent.

Peel Ports Group, which owns MDHC, said that all other Liverpool operations are unaffected by the strike.

($1 = 0.8802 pounds)

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru

