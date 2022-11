Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) is considering development of additional pickups for the U.S. market, including a "lifestyle" truck, according to Jose Munoz, the Korean automaker's global president.

"I don't see us competing in the full-size pickup market," Munoz said Friday at an industry conference.

