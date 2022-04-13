1 minute read
Hyundai Motor to begin electric vehicles production in U.S.
SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) plans to add electric vehicles (EV) in its Montgomery assembly line in the United States, marking the South Korean automaker's first EV production in the country, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama said on Tuesday.
Hyundai said it plans to invest $300 million to build the Electrified Genesis GV 70 and hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its U.S. manufacturing center.
Reporting by Heekyong Yang Editing by David Goodman
