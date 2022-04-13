Hyundai Motor to begin electric vehicles production in U.S.

An employee sits in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) plans to add electric vehicles (EV) in its Montgomery assembly line in the United States, marking the South Korean automaker's first EV production in the country, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama said on Tuesday.

Hyundai said it plans to invest $300 million to build the Electrified Genesis GV 70 and hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its U.S. manufacturing center.

