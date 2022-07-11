Hyundai Motor to build first fully dedicated EV factory in S.Korea -union

The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) plans to build its first fully dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in South Korea, targeting production by 2025, the automaker's union said on Tuesday, citing its leader.

In May, Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp (000270.KS), announced its plans to invest 63 trillion won ($48.07 billion) in South Korea through 2025. read more

($1 = 1,310.5000 won)

