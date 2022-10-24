Hyundai Motor Q3 net profit drops 3%, well below estimates















SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) posted a 3% fall in third-quarter profit on Monday due to a 1.36 trillion won ($906 million) provision to pay for costs related to engine quality issues.

Net profit dropped to 1.27 trillion won for the July-September period, compared with 1.31 trillion won in the same period a year earlier and a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 2.4 trillion won drawn from 17 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter jumped 31% to 37.7 trillion won, just below the 36 trillion won analysts had expected.

Shares in Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Corp (000270.KS) is the among the world's top 5 automakers by sales, were down 2.4% as of 0505 GMT, compared with a 0.95% rise in the broader market KOSPI .

($1 = 1,434.4400 won)

Reporting By Kenneth Maxwell











