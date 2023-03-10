Hyundai Motor says various options under review for Russia plant

2022 World Car Awards at the New York International Auto Show, in New York City
The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor is reviewing "various options" for its Russia plant but no details have been decided yet, the automaker said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The clarification comes after a report by Yonhap news agency on Thursday that Hyundai was negotiating the sale of its manufacturing plant in Saint Petersburg, Russia with a Kazakhstan company, citing Russian media.

The company also said it will make an announcement on the issue when a decision has been made, or within one month.

Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Himani Sarkar

