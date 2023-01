Hyundai Motor sets 2023 global sales target of 4.32 mln vehicles

[1/2] The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen on a steering wheel of a all-new Sonata sedan on display at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji















SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said on Tuesday it has set its 2023 global sales target at 4.32 million vehicles, up about 8% from its 2022 target of 4.01 million vehicles.

The South Korean automaker in October cut its 2022 global sales target by about 7% to 4.01 million vehicles from 4.32 million vehicles.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.