Hyundai to pay $19.2 mln for widespread credit-reporting failures--U.S. regulator

The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator on Tuesday ordered an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) to pay $19.2 million for repeatedly providing inaccurate information to credit-reporting companies, including wrongly reporting that consumers were delinquent on loans and leases.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Hyundai Capital America will pay a $6 million civil fine and $13.2 million in restitution, in the regulator's largest case against an auto servicer under the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

