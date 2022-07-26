Hyundai to pay $19.2 mln for widespread credit-reporting failures--U.S. regulator
July 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator on Tuesday ordered an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) to pay $19.2 million for repeatedly providing inaccurate information to credit-reporting companies, including wrongly reporting that consumers were delinquent on loans and leases.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Hyundai Capital America will pay a $6 million civil fine and $13.2 million in restitution, in the regulator's largest case against an auto servicer under the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act.
