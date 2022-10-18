Hyundai Motor and Kia say Q3 earnings to reflect $2 bln costs hit















SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and affiliate Kia Corp's (000270.KS) third-quarter earnings will reflect provisions totalling a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2.04 billion), they said on Tuesday.

The costs include provisions related to their Theta GDI engines, the South Korean automakers said in regulatory filings.

Hyundai Motor said a provision of 1.36 trillion won will be reflected in its earnings while Kia flagged an earnings hit of 1.54 trillion won.

($1 = 1,422.8200 won)

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee Editing by David Goodman











